Ethiopian Airlines is expanding its all-Boeing freighter fleet with an order for five 777 freighters. The order is currently unidentified on Boeing's orders and deliveries website, according to an official statement from Boeing.

"The addition of these five 777 freighters into our cargo fleet will enable us to meet the growing demand in our cargo operation," says Mesfin Tasew, Group CEO, Ethiopian Airlines Group. "While cementing our partnership with Boeing with new orders, the growth of our freighter fleet takes the capacity and efficiency of our shipment service to the next level. We always strive to serve our customers with the latest technology aircraft the aviation industry could offer. Our cargo terminal is Africa's largest, coupled with fuel-efficient freighters and well-trained cargo handling professionals will enable our customers to get the best quality shipment service. Customers can rely on Ethiopian for wide-ranging cargo services across five continents."

Boeing's 777 freighter is the world's largest, longest-range and most capable twin-engine freighter flying with 17 percent lower fuel use and emissions to prior airplanes, the statement said.

Ethiopian Airlines operates a fleet of nine 777 freighters, utilising the model's range of 4,970 nautical miles (9,200 km) and maximum structural payload of 107 tonnes (235,900 lb) to connect Africa with 66 dedicated cargo centres throughout Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the Americas.

"Ethiopian Airlines' all-Boeing freighter fleet provides them with unrivalled capability and flexibility as Africa's largest cargo operator," says Ihssane Mounir, Senior Vice President, Commercial Sales and Marketing, Boeing. "These additional 777 freighters will enable Ethiopian to capitalise on near-term cargo demand while positioning the airline for further expansion in the future."

In early March 2022, Boeing and Ethiopian Airlines also announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for the carrier's intent to purchase five 777-8 Freighters, the industry's newest, most capable and most fuel-efficient twin-engine freighter.

Ethiopian Airlines also operates three 737-800 converted freighters as well as a combined passenger fleet of more than 80 Boeing jets including 737s, 767s, 777s and 787s.