Boeing has reached a production milestone in the development of its 777-8 freighter, with structural assembly and systems installation underway at its Everett facility in Washington.

The company completed the wing-body join for the first aircraft, bringing together the mid-fuselage with composite wings that span 235 feet (72 metres), which is about twice the distance of the Wright brothers' first flight. The wing-body join is a key stage in aircraft manufacturing where the fuselage and wings are integrated to form the primary structure of the aircraft.

In parallel, teams have started installing systems and wiring in the forward and aft fuselage sections. This phase marks the transition from structural assembly to systems integration and requires coordination across production and engineering teams.

Boeing officially commenced production of the 777-8 freighter in July 2025, starting with wing spar fabrication at its Everett facility, where 108-foot (33-metre) carbon-fibre spars are being manufactured as the primary structural backbone of the aircraft’s wings.

Wings for the first 777-8F are prepared in the factory prior to the load into wing-body join. Photo by Vanessa Misciagna

Pedro Landa, assembly installer, said, “This is something to be proud of. It’s a whole new freighter that our customers are excited about, and we’re excited to be building something brand new. It's really a meeting of two different parts as one.”

The 777-8 freighter programme has secured 68 orders from seven customers, led by launch customer Qatar Airways with 34 firm orders and 16 options. The other global airlines that have placed orders include Cargolux, Korean Air, Lufthansa Cargo, Ethiopian Airlines, All Nippon Airways, China Airlines and Silk Way West Airlines. Jens Biemann, design engineer lead, said, “We’re building on the success of the legacy 777 freighter. This is going to be an airplane that will help customers be successful in their businesses.”

The company is managing production challenges linked to coordinating parts and adapting to new installation processes during early-stage manufacturing.

Landa said, “This is the first one, and it isn’t a seamless effort yet. But we rely on each other, count on one another and succeed as a team. And as we move on with more and more, we’ll get more familiar with it and learn how to build it more efficiently.”

The 777-8 freighter is designed to match the payload and range capabilities of the 747-400 freighter while improving performance metrics. It is expected to deliver 30% better fuel efficiency and emissions and 25% lower operating costs per tonne. The aircraft will also have a 60% smaller noise footprint in the communities where it operates, supporting its role as a replacement for ageing large freighters later this decade.

Madalin Bustescu, team lead, said, “It truly is a cool factor. To be able to look up in the sky and tell my daughter, ‘I worked on those’ – it’s quite an achievement. There are no words to describe that feeling.”

Systems Installation work begins on the 777-8 Freighter. Photo by Marian Lockhart

Addressing his team, Jason Clark, vice president and general manager of the 777/777X programme and Everett site leader, said, “Nobody gets to build these beautiful airplanes but us. You should all be proud of what you’re doing here today because you’re bringing that next generation of airplane to life.”

The programme will move through further assembly and testing stages as Boeing progresses towards completion of the first 777-8 freighter.

The 777-8 freighter programme was launched by Boeing on January 31, 2022, with Qatar Airways announced as the launch customer.

As part of the 777X family, the aircraft combines technology from the new platform with the performance of the 777 freighter and is designed with composite wings, folding wingtips and GE9X engines to deliver high payload capacity with lower fuel consumption, emissions and operating cost per tonne among large freighters.

The programme is intended to replace older freighters such as the 747-400F and compete with the Airbus A350F. Production began with initial assembly work in July 2025, with entry into service targeted for 2028.