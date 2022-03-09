DHL Express places an order with Boeing for six new 777 Freighters. Since placing its first direct order for today's largest and most capable twin-engine freighter in 2018, DHL Express has purchased a total of 28 777 Freighters.

"With the order of six new, large widebody freighter aircraft, we continue to invest in our future and further enhance the capability and reach of our global air network. The Boeing 777 Freighter is the most fuel-efficient aircraft in its class and will connect DHL's global hubs in Cincinnati, Leipzig and Hong Kong as well as serving other key markets," said Geoff Kehr, senior vice president, Global Air Fleet Management, DHL Express.

"We are committed to providing the highest quality and efficient services to our customers while at the same time lowering our carbon emissions by modernizing our fleet with the most efficient aircraft type available. The new aircraft will significantly contribute to our aspiration to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions to under 29 million tons by 2030."

When compared to older aircraft, the 777 Freighter improves fuel economy and reduces CO2 emissions by 17%. DHL Express has received 15 777 Freighters so far.

"DHL Express' continued confidence in the 777 Freighter is testament to the airplane's outstanding capabilities in supporting global cargo demand," said Ihssane Mounir, Boeing's senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. "The 777 Freighter's unmatched operating efficiency is enabling DHL to meet its sustainability commitments by reducing carbon emissions and contributing to its overall goal of net zero emissions by 2050."

Boeing's best-selling freighter of all time is the 777 Freighter. Since the program's inception in 2005, customers from all around the world have ordered over 300 777 freighters.

