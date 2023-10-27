Messe München and World Trade Center Miami are pooling their expertise and will organise a joint conference “carga logistica Americas Summit” for the transport and logistics industry in 2024.

The first edition of carga logistica Americas Summit will take place from October 15 to 16, 2024 in Panama City and will focus on the Latin American market.

The German trade show organizer and the American non-profit organization both have many years of experience in organizing innovative and leading events.

Dr. Robert Schönberger, global industry lead at Messe München, says, "With this partnership, transport logistic Americas and Air Cargo Americas will further strengthen their position in the American market."

Ivan Barrios, president & CEO of World Trade Center Miami, adds, "With a focus on Latin America in 2024, the event serves one of the fastest growing markets in the world, which also plays a critical role in the global transportation and logistics landscape."

The 2024 conference event, which will be held in Panama, will focus on Latin America, as an important hub for various modes of transportation. Exemplary of this is Panama and its special geographic location, which connects the Atlantic and Pacific oceans and makes the country a key player in global logistics. From the Panama Canal to modern air and sea ports, the location offers a unique infrastructure that serves all modes of transportation and is the gateway to Latin America.