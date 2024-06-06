Cargo Flash Infotech, a leading provider of IT and business solutions for the air cargo industry, has announced a partnership with Uganda Airlines Cargo. This strategic partnership will introduce Cargo Flash's next-generation (nGen) Integrated Cargo Management System (ICMS) to Uganda's flagship cargo carrier, marking the beginning of a new era of digital efficiency and streamlined cargo operations, according to an official release.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Uganda Airlines Cargo, a prominent player in the African aviation sector. The 'nGen' ICMS is a game-changer, providing a unified solution to replace disparate systems and optimise cargo management processes. This strategic partnership underscores our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that drive efficiency and excellence in air cargo operations,” says Neha Kumari, Business Head - nGen, Cargo Flash.

The key advantages of adopting the 'nGen' ICMS are manifold. By consolidating various cargo management functions into a single, seamlessly integrated platform, Uganda Airlines Cargo will eliminate data duplicity and the need for repetitive data entry. The 'nGen' ICMS, being a fully web-based system hosted on the cloud, offers unparalleled accessibility and flexibility for cargo management operations, says the release.

"We are excited to partner with Cargo Flash to bring about a digital transformation in our cargo management operations. The 'nGen' ICMS offers a holistic solution, simplifying processes and providing a centralised platform for efficient cargo handling. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to delivering world-class services to our customers,” says Morris Ongwech, Manager of Cargo and Logistics Services from Uganda Airlines Cargo.

Uganda Airlines Cargo is set to harness the advanced capabilities of the 'nGen' ICMS, which offers a comprehensive suite of features. This next-generation system is designed to transform Uganda Airlines Cargo’s management processes, shifting from outdated legacy systems to a cutting-edge digital platform, the release added.

