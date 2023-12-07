Cargo revenues of the airline industry are expected to fall to $111 billion in 2024, down sharply from an extraordinary peak of $210 billion in 2021 but above 2019 revenues of $101 billion. Cargo volumes are expected to be 58 million tonnes and 61 million tonnes in 2023 and 2024, respectively, according to the latest update from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Yields will continue to be negatively impacted by the continued growth of belly capacity (related to strong growth on the passenger side of the business) while international trade stagnates, the update added. "Yields are expected to further correct towards pre-pandemic levels with a 32.2 percent decline in 2023 followed by a 20.9 percent decline expected in 2024. They will, however, remain high by historical standards. Note that yield progression has been extraordinary in these last years (-8.2 percent in 2019, +54.7 percent in 2020, +25.9 percent in 2021, +7 percent in 2022, -32.2 percent in 2023)." Cargo revenues in 2023 is expected to be around $134.7 billion, which is below the June estimate of $142.3 billion. "The cargo sector continued to face challenges in 2023 with a slowdown in demand due to macro-economic headwinds and a slowdown in global trade. Despite a decline in cargo tonne-kilometres (CTKs) from 2022 levels, signs of improvement emerged in the second half of 2023. Regional variations were observed with Latin America achieving annual growth in CTKs, and North America and Africa surpassing their pre-Covid levels. Overall industry CTKs are expected to remain below 2022 levels in 2023 with a forecast 4.5 percent growth in 2024."





Cargo capacity, measured in available cargo tonne kilometres (ACTKs), expanded consistently since the beginning of 2023, driven mostly by the resurgence of passenger aircraft belly-hold capacity on international routes. "Consequently, global air cargo capacity surpassed the pre-Covid level in April 2023. As of September, industry-wide ACTKs exceeded its pre-pandemic level by four percent."

