Cargolux and its long-term partner Bolloré Logistics have signed an agreement for the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in joint operations. The deal, covering 800,000 liters of SAF forms part of the Cargolux SAF program. This initiative will enable Bolloré Logistics to reduce its Scope 3 Greenhouse Gas Emissions by at least 2,200 tonnes of CO2e, a reflection of both parties' commitment to sustainable operations.

"Cargolux is strongly committed to the development and use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel and has foreseen investment in SAF-related projects over the coming years. The agreement we signed with our long-term partner Bolloré Logistics is a significant achievement, one we hope to build on in the future. Taking this step with a trusted customer is important for Cargolux and it highlights both our companies' engagement for environmentally-sound operations.", says Domenico Ceci, Executive Vice President for Sales and Marketing.

"Sustainable Aviation Fuel is a key solution for Bolloré Logistics to decarbonize transportation and reach our carbon reduction targets set up in our CSR Program "Powering Sustainable Logistics". Building a strong partnership with a crucial partner like Cargolux is critical to enabling the aviation industry to operate a transition towards a more sustainable future. We are very glad to engage in this journey together." says Pierre Houé, Deputy COO of Bolloré Logistics.

Agreements such as this one, build on the foundations for cleaner operations and Cargolux is proud of embarking on this journey with Bolloré Logistics. Sustainability is a crucial focus for air cargo and Cargolux is engaged in the industry's commitment to more environmentally sound operations.

The development and availability of SAF rank high on Cargolux's agenda. The airline has a dedicated SAF program securing the acquisition of current and next-generation sustainable fuels. These initiatives, aimed at reducing both parties' emissions, position Cargolux as an advocate for sustainability within the air cargo industry and hence global supply chains.

In line with its "Powering Sustainable Logistics" CSR program, Bolloré Logistics committed to cutting 30% by 2030, compared to 2019, of its Scope 3 CO2 emissions generated by the execution of transport. The ambitious goal, well below the 2°C trajectories, involves making a sustainable offering central to its operations. Since then, the company launched AIRsaf, an offer based on the use of SAF that also incorporates an end-to-end approach, with low-carbon pre-carriage and post-carriage transportation, as well as management of reusable packaging. It also made various partnerships with airlines to promote the use of SAF to decarbonize air freight and enable its customers to meet their emission reduction targets.