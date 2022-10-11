cargo.one announced a global partnership with Qatar Airways Cargo, launching the capacity of the world's largest cargo airline on the top marketplace for digital air cargo bookings. Cargo.one's award-winning real-time booking solution and Qatar Airways Cargo's worldwide network covering every continent now provide freight forwarders with an ideal combination. The launch highlights cargo.one's significant growth in 2022 and continued adoption of worldwide capacity.

Customers from all over the globe may now book Qatar Airways Cargo's substantial capacity in several of the world's most significant markets, including North America, Europe, Japan, India, and Brazil, through cargo.one. Customers may now choose from over 60 dedicated cargo destinations and over 150 passenger destinations, with great intercontinental connectivity. Qatar Airways Cargo operates more than 250 aircraft (including 32 freighters), which are now bookable on cargo.one.

The launch of Qatar Airways Cargo enables 2,000 fully new O&D pairs and 3,000 extra flights per month for freight forwarders utilising cargo.one. Cargo.one, as a digital pioneer, now provides the best marketplace booking experience for Qatar Airways capacity.

"Our launch of Qatar Airways Cargo capacities is a significant milestone in cargo.one always delivering the best possible level of choice to freight forwarders", says Moritz Claussen, Founder and Co-CEO, cargo.one. "We are honored to be recognized as an important distribution channel within the airline's omni-channel strategy. Our aim is to deliver Qatar Airways Cargo the most customer-friendly way to distribute their capacity worldwide."

cargo.one provides Qatar Airways Cargo with unique access to a wide number of active freight forwarders, including both big corporations and SME forwarders. As the preferred solution for hundreds of forwarding branches worldwide, cargo.one can often reduce the time required for planning and scheduling air cargo shipments by 50%. The inclusion of Qatar Airways Cargo's network to cargo.one gives cargo.one much more clout in encouraging and driving digital adoption in numerous countries.

The partnership with cargo.one adds to Qatar Airways Cargo's extensive digital transformation effort, which is a vital component of the airline's Next Generation strategy. The launch underlines the airline's pursuit of digital booking excellence, as well as its aim to use the best quality, most popular sales channels in the air cargo sector. As a consequence, forwarders now get the most out of the airline's exceptional reach as well as an enhanced digital booking experience.

In May this year, Qatar Airways Cargo took the first step in its digital transformation journey by launching a new website. The new website features a brand-new design that provides simple navigation and sensible information arrangement, all while maintaining strong security.