cargo.one, a leading digital platform for air freight bookings, has rolled out a major update featuring AI-driven automation and smart workflows. The new tools are designed to simplify the entire quoting process for freight forwarders, from initial customer emails to quotes won and booked. Forwarders using the upgraded system have reported faster quote turnaround times, greater operational efficiency, and higher conversion rates, according to an official release from cargo.one.

“cargo.one focuses its AI where we can unlock significant, everyday value for our customers. By eliminating manual work from quoting, we enable freight forwarders to focus on their core expertise – understanding customer needs and providing exceptional solutions. Our latest step in combining AI automation, comprehensive rate coverage, and unified workflows, unlocks a new level of efficiency that wasn't achievable before,” says Moritz Claussen, Founder and Co-CEO of cargo.one.

The freight forwarding industry has long struggled with fragmented workflows that force teams to chase rates across different tools, and manually copy data. These inefficiencies slow down quoting processes and prevent teams from focusing on higher-value activities like building customer relationships and handling complex shipments or large tenders. As supply chains grow more complex and customer expectations rise, the need for workflow automation has become critical, the release added.

Hylton Gray, CEO Air Freight, Sea Freight, Contract Logistics & Sales, at Röhlig Logistics, notes, “The future of freight forwarding lies in intelligent automation that enhances human capabilities rather than replacing them. cargo.one's approach of building AI on top of its robust rate data represents exactly the kind of foundation our industry needs. We are excited about the possibilities this creates for our teams to focus on customer-facing and strategic activities, while the platform can handle more routine work.”

cargo.one’s latest product release tackles these challenges with three major innovations: AI-powered automation to speed up the quoting process, an enhanced rate management system that consolidates all rate types for complete door-to-door pricing, and integrated workflows that allow freight forwarders to manage opportunities and quotations from a single, centralised queue.

Alongside the platform's live and static rates, forwarders can now manually request rates from airline sales teams directly on the platform, while leveraging their own consol and gateway rates. Such comprehensive rate coverage enables forwarders to compare all rate options, while ensuring full control over rate access by teams.

Freight forwarders using cargo.one can now manage opportunities and quotes from a central queue, access all necessary rates in one place, and seamlessly sync quotes to their TMS. This creates a fully integrated, end-to-end workflow that enables faster quoting without the need to switch between multiple tools.

“Every customer has unique shipping needs that demand tailored solutions. cargo.one's comprehensive airline network, state-of-the-art data quality and simple interface enable our teams to quickly find the right option for every customer – exactly the kind of technological advancement that drives our competitive edge,” says Andy Schaefer, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Airfreight at Toll.

Alexander Bang, Director, Airfreight Product Management at Logwin, adds, “In today's competitive freight market, comprehensive rate access and quoting speed have become essential, strategic capabilities. cargo.one connects our global offices and integrates with our systems, eliminating the fragmented workflows that can slow operations and allowing our teams to respond with the speed and accuracy our customers increasingly expect.”