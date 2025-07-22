Cathay Cargo moved 132,462 tonnes of cargo in June 2025, a rise of 6.3% from the same month in 2024, based on data shared by the Cathay Group. The carrier operated 1,234 freighter flight sectors for the month, which was 6.3% fewer than in June last year.

Available Freight Tonne Kilometres (AFTKs) rose by 5% to reach 1,222,569, while Revenue Freight Tonne Kilometres (RFTKs) climbed 3% to 714,659. The cargo load factor for June dropped by 1.1 percentage points to 58.5%.

Cumulatively, for the first six months of 2025, Cathay Cargo carried 800,753 tonnes, marking an 11.3% rise year to date.

AFTKs reached 7,336,317, up 8.1% year on year, and RFTKs stood at 4,302,327, up 5.9%. The cargo load factor for the year to date was 58.6%, 1.2 percentage points lower than the same period last year.

Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Lavinia Lau said, “As a Group, we saw increased passenger and cargo volumes in June 2025 compared with June 2024. Our cargo business continued to see year-on-year growth in June, largely due to tariff timelines and resulting market behaviour. We observed significant growth in tonnage from Southeast Asia and the Taiwan region to the Americas, driven by both general cargo and high-tech electronics. Our Cathay Pharma solution also performed well across long-haul trade lanes in particular. For July, we expect demand uncertainties to persist, and we will continue to closely monitor developments over the coming weeks.”