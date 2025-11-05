Cathay Cargo has successfully transported 250 ancient Egyptian artefacts weighing over 30 tonnes from Shanghai to Hong Kong for the upcoming “Ancient Egypt Unveiled: Treasures from Egyptian Museums” exhibition at the Hong Kong Palace Museum (HKPM). The nine-month exhibition, opening on 20 November 2025, is jointly organised with Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities (SCA) and marks a major cultural exchange between Egypt, the Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong.

The event will be the largest and most comprehensive display of ancient Egyptian treasures ever held in Hong Kong. For the first time, museum artefacts and recent archaeological findings directly loaned from Egypt will be showcased. The SCA, the sole owner and lender of all artefacts, described the collaboration as part of its mission to preserve and promote Egypt’s rich cultural heritage through international partnerships.

Cathay Cargo Director Dominic Perret said the operation highlights how the airline connects cultures as well as commerce. “We are honoured to support the transport of these remarkable treasures to Hong Kong. It underscores both our expertise in handling sensitive shipments through our Cathay Secure solution, and our commitment to facilitating Hong Kong’s position as a centre for international cultural exchange,” he said.

The delicate shipment was flown on a Cathay Cargo service from Shanghai to Hong Kong using specialist equipment such as 20-foot pallets, an oversized pallet, 12 lower-deck pallets and shock-absorbing dollies. The artefacts were handled under Cathay Cargo’s highest standards of care, escorted by an Egyptian courier and supervised by experts in Shanghai to ensure safe transport.

Perret added that the project demonstrates seamless cooperation between Cathay Cargo’s teams in the Chinese Mainland and local authorities, including airports, customs and partners. The successful delivery was achieved through the close collaboration of the Shanghai Airport Authority, customs, ground-handling agents and Cathay Cargo, which opened a green channel for customs clearance. Pre-document checks, fast-track screening and enhanced procedures carried out over three days ensured efficiency throughout the operation.

The project also reflects Cathay’s continued support for arts and culture. The airline recently completed a three-year partnership with the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority to promote Hong Kong as an East-meets-West hub for cultural exchange. Earlier this year, Cathay Cargo transported terracotta figures and more than 200 artefacts from Xi’an to Perth for the “Terracotta Warriors: Legacy of the First Emperor” exhibition, again using its Cathay Expert and Cathay Secure solutions to share cultural treasures with the world.