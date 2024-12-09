Challenge Group has achieved a significant milestone with the successful launch of its inaugural flights to Nairobi, Kenya, marking the company's entry into the African market. This new service, operating twice weekly, will facilitate global trade by connecting Nairobi, a key hub for perishable goods, with Challenge Group's operational expertise at Liege Airport.

The deployment of a B767 freighter aircraft, with a capacity of 52 tons and a volume of 400 cubic metres, underscores Challenge Group's commitment to expanding its fleet and services to meet the evolving needs of its global customer base. This strategic move follows the successful launch of the company's Indian operations and demonstrates its dedication to connecting markets and driving trade worldwide.

The new service will enable the efficient transportation of perishable goods, such as flowers, fruits, and vegetables, from Nairobi to global markets. This aligns with Liege Airport's strategy to enhance its capabilities for perishable cargo, solidifying Challenge Group's position as a key enabler of global trade.

Challenge Group's entry into Africa is an exciting development, not only for the company but also for its business partners and clients worldwide. With its growing network and innovative services, Challenge Group continues to deliver on its promise of connecting markets and driving trade worldwide.

"Our decision to launch flights to Nairobi is driven by our customer-centric approach," said Or Zak, Chief Commercial Officer at Challenge Group. "With the increasing demand for airfreight solutions out of Africa, we are delighted to offer our clients dependable access to this emerging market. Additionally, by linking Nairobi to our hub in Liege, we are strengthening Liege’s role as a competitive and well-equipped hub for handling and distributing perishable cargo."

In conclusion, Challenge Group's successful launch of its inaugural flights to Nairobi marks a significant milestone in the company's strategic growth plans. As it expands its global network and services, Challenge Group remains committed to connecting markets and driving trade worldwide, solidifying its position as a leading player in the air cargo industry.