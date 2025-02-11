As Valentine's Day approaches, Challenge Group is gearing up for a busy period. The company recently commenced weekly flight operations into Nairobi, deploying a Boeing 767-300BDSF freighter aircraft to connect the market with Europe and beyond.

Since the launch, Challenge Group has tripled its capacity, upgrading certain flights with a Boeing 747-400 freighter aircraft. This new destination serves as a solution to the ongoing airfreight capacity crunch across the continent.

Challenge Handling in Liège has managed over 30 flights from various customers, transporting more than 3,000 tonnes of fresh flowers over the last two weeks. The facility provides a fast-track system, capable of handling the simultaneous loading of two Boeing 747-400 freighters.

Or Zak, Challenge Group CCO, stated, "With Nairobi as our first African destination, we are committed to supporting our customers' needs and delivering our services wherever required. Backed by nearly five decades of expertise in transporting perishable goods, we provide end-to-end logistics solutions tailored for this specific sector. Additionally, our operations in Nairobi support a crucial local industry, reinforcing our role as a key enabler of global trade."

Zak added, "The upcoming Air Cargo Africa conference and exhibition presents the perfect opportunity for our sales team to engage with both existing and prospective customers, strengthen business relationships, and explore new opportunities to further expand our footprint across the continent."

Challenge Group's expansion into Nairobi has enabled the company to reach other critical destinations within Africa. The company remains committed to providing logistics solutions that empower global trade and connect key markets efficiently.