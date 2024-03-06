Chapman Freeborn has appointed Mark Thibault as president, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Alain Champonnois as president, India, Middle East & Africa (IMEA) as it looks to expand its presence in both regions.

The appointments bring 65 years of experience to Chapman Freeborn which, in conjunction with a new office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, forms part of its growth strategy in the regions.

“Mark and Alain are both extremely experienced aviation professionals and we welcome them to the Chapman Freeborn team,” said Eric Erbacher, Group CEO, Chapman Freeborn.

“Their decades of expertise combined with their local market knowledge for their respective regions gives me every confidence that they will be extremely successful in their new roles. I look forward to working with them closely to execute our ambitious growth strategies for both APAC and IMEA.”

Joining as President, APAC, Thibault has been in business aviation for 40 years, holding mission-critical business, quality, safety, and senior management roles for well-known operators in the Middle East, Asia, and the US.

“The opportunities in APAC are tremendous. I’m looking forward to working with new colleagues and clients across the region,” said Thibault.

Champonnois joins Chapman Freeborn having held senior positions in business aviation for over 25 years and is set to focus on accelerating Chapman Freeborn’s growth in IMEA.

“I look forward to sharing my expertise in the region and driving Chapman Freeborn’s services forward at a strategic level,” said Champonnois.

“The IMEA market is growing and there are a lot of exciting opportunities ahead of us.”

Chapman Freeborn’s new office in Saudi Arabia was opened in response to growing demand in the region and to better service customers operating within IMEA.