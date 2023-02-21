Chapman Freeborn has tripled its Africa team as the charter expert prepares to mark its 50th anniversary, owing to a 30% year-on-year rise in cargo revenues in the area from 2021 to 2023.

Sharon Vaz-Arab, a part of Chapman Freeborn's new regional management team, is leading the development of the charter broker's Africa product offering, which includes cargo charter, live animal (AVI), and on-board courier (OBC) products, as the charter broker looks to expand its footprint beyond South Africa and into Sub-Saharan Africa in 2023.

With expanded short- and medium-term block charters and the development of its Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance (ACMI) leasing offering, Chapman Freeborn is supporting the region's sustained need for oil and gas, energy, and automobile imports.

Sharon Vaz-Arab (back row right) and Chapman Freeborn Africa Team at Air Cargo Africa 2023.

“Infrastructure in Africa is developing quickly to support international trade and we see major advancements on the logistics and supply chain front,” said Sharon Vaz-Arab, Regional Chief Executive Officer (CEO), India, Middle East, and Africa (IMEA), Chapman Freeborn. South Africa is high on automotive trade and our OBC product serves the sector’s increasing calls for time sensitive critical hand carry movements that are faster than a charter or a courier."



“We have an extremely talented team in Africa and my estimate is that if Chapman Freeborn’s Africa operations continue at this pace, we will need a much larger office by the year end.”

This week, Chapman Freeborn’s Africa team are joining the air cargo community at Air Cargo Africa in Johannesburg, meeting with stakeholders and ensuring the continued implementation of Chapman Freeborn’s ambitious regional expansion plans in the run up to its 50th anniversary in May 2023.