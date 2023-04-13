Chapman Freeborn, a global aircraft charter specialist and part of Avia Solution Group, has recently announced the appointment of Lloyd D’Souza as the new Regional Business Development Manager – Cargo for the IMEA (India, Middle East, and Africa) region. This is a newly created position aimed at ensuring the company’s future expansion plans in the region.

With over 25 years of experience in the cargo aviation industry, Lloyd D’Souza brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the role. He has a strong background in commercial and freight forwarding operations and has previously worked with leading aviation companies in the region.

As the Regional Business Development Manager, D’Souza will be responsible for leading the IMEA business development team and driving the growth of the company’s cargo business in the region. He will work closely with the team to identify new business opportunities, develop relationships with clients and partners, and oversee the implementation of strategic initiatives to expand the company’s reach and market share.

Chapman Freeborn is committed to providing its clients with world-class air charter and aircraft leasing services. With the appointment of Lloyd D’Souza as the Regional Business Development Manager for the Cargo division in the IMEA region, the company is poised to take its business to new heights and continue to be a leading player in the global aviation industry.