Chapman Freeborn has expanded its cargo operations in Saudi Arabia, having signed an agreement with AJEX Logistics Services, a Middle East-based company specialising in express distribution and shipping solutions.

The move by the global charterer comes as a response to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 programme, which aims to increase air freight capacity to 4.5 million tonnes per year, says an official release.

"This collaboration aligns with our mission to provide world-class aviation services and reflects our dedication to supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” says Gerhard Coetzee, Vice President Cargo, Chapman Freeborn. "Together, we will drive innovation and excellence in aviation and cargo operations, ensuring that our clients benefit from the best possible service."

Chapman Freeborn’s increased service offering mirrors its commitment to the region, following significant investment in personnel throughout the last two years, including the appointment of Linas Dovydenas as President, IMEA (India, Middle East and Africa) in November 2024, the release added.

“By combining our regional strengths with Chapman Freeborn’s extensive global network, we are committed to delivering enhanced aviation and cargo solutions that support the Kingdom’s ambitious growth objectives,” says Mohammed Albayati, Chief Executive Officer, AJEX Logistics Services.