Air charter specialist Chapman Freeborn announced on October 27 that it has strengthened key partnerships with NGOs and carriers after meeting with them face-to-face at the Global Humanitarian Aviation Conference (GHAC) in Istanbul.

According to a company press release, the event served to consolidate Chapman Freeborn's position as a go-to partner for global humanitarian response and aid air chartering. The conference also recognised the company's long-standing partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP).

“Our presence at GHAC reinforced our commitment to global relief efforts and allowed us to showcase our expertise in delivering critical aid through strategic air charter solutions,” said Bernardo Nunes, COO of Chapman Freeborn. “Attending this event enabled us to strengthen partnerships, share operational insights, and highlight our global capabilities in humanitarian logistics.”

GHAC is an annual 3-day event organised by the WFP, which is part of the United Nations and is the world’s largest humanitarian organisation.

Nunes highlighted the company's deep roots in the sector, stating, “Over two decades, we have built trusted relationships with the WFP and many other NGOs. Our work in this sector has evolved from ad hoc support to strategic-level partnerships that enable coordinated, scalable humanitarian missions worldwide. GHAC is a vital platform for collaboration and innovation in humanitarian aviation.”

This year, the company was represented at the event by Ekaterina Andreeva, Head of Business Development - Cargo; Catriona Taylor, Group Operations & Supplier Relations Director; Tohir Choriev, Head of Government & Humanitarian Projects - IMEA; David Selby, Manager Flight Support; and Huseyn Mammadli, Senior Cargo Broker and Operations Coordinator.