The air charter specialist Chapman Freeborn has announced the appointment of Saska Gerasimova as the new Group CEO. Saska Gerasimova begins in this role on October 20, taking over responsibilities from Eric Erbacher, who moves to a new role as Chair of the Chapman Freeborn Holdings Board of Directors.

Saska Gerasimova boasts a broad range of experience that spans aviation leasing, air freight, logistics, and fleet management. She joins Chapman Freeborn from a position as Senior Supply Chain Manager with Amazon Air Europe, having also worked as Fleet Director and Leasing Manager at Smartwings Group.

"This leadership transition marks a transformative milestone for Chapman Freeborn. It reflects the company’s commitment to bold renewal, strategic clarity, and global impact. By appointing a new CEO, Chapman Freeborn embraces fresh perspectives, empowers its teams, and reinforces its long-term vision - ensuring the organisation remains agile, customer-focused, and ready for the future of aviation," reads the release.

She will draw upon her diverse experience to support the Chapman Freeborn team and ensure its offering and approach align with customer needs. "Chapman Freeborn has a well-defined long-term strategy oriented around our 2030 plan. Achieving our aims will require a clear focus on customers, strategic delivery, and market presence. I look forward to building close, trust-based relationships with our clients, and to supporting the team in our ongoing development while facilitating strong connections across our organisation. I will be travelling regularly to our regional hubs to meet with our experienced professionals and gain a deep understanding of local operations in each of our locations," comments Saska Gerasimova, Chapman Freeborn's incoming Group CEO.

The evolution of Chapman Freeborn's leadership includes a new role for Eric Erbacher, who moves from Group CEO to Chair of the Chapman Freeborn Holdings Board of Directors. Eric Erbacher has served as Group CEO for more than 5 years, overseeing a period of ongoing development and diversification. "In my new role, I look forward to having a greater capacity for focusing on customer engagement, closing material deals, and driving our long-term strategy. I am delighted to welcome Saska to Chapman Freeborn and look forward to working together with her on further strengthening our already robust global operations," says Eric Erbacher, outgoing Group CEO and Chair of the Chapman Freeborn Holdings Board of Directors.

Saska Gerasimova will be supported in her new role by an engaged and experienced Executive Committee. Group COO Bernardo Nunes, who takes over legal directorships within Chapman Freeborn's subsidiaries, will play a prominent role in ensuring a smooth transition. Regarding the Board of Directors, Russi Batliwala will remain on the board and provide essential guidance and continuity.