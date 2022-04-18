Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) reported a 30 percent increase in cargo handled at 556,900 metric tonnes (MT) for the year ended March 31, 2022 compared to the same period last year.

While international cargo volumes increased 26 percent, domestic cargo volumes were up 40 percent, an official statement said. Import volumes totalled 260,600 MT and exports totalled 296,300 MT.

The top three destinations that saw the highest imports were China, Germany, and the U.S., respectively. The U.S., UAE and Germany were the top destinations in terms of exports, the statement added.

Automobiles, pharmaceutical products and engineering goods saw the majority of transportation to top international destinations whereas the top domestic destinations witnessed the movement of engineering goods, documents & samples and postal cargo in FY22.

Top airlines catering to the maximum cargo in the domestic segment included IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoFirst. Emirates, Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines were the top three airlines that handled maximum cargo internationally in FY22.

CSMIA handled 397 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines out of which 58 million doses were exported to 76 destinations and 339 million doses were transported to 49 domestic destinations. In addition, 1,000 tons of oxygen concentrators, 50 tons of oxygen generators and 150 MT of Covid relief medicines were also handled at the cargo terminal.