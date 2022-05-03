Accenture's recently released report reveals the pandemic's ripple effect on air cargo capacity worldwide. Citing Covid 19 as the main reason for a drop in global air cargo capacity, the Accenture report goes on to state that as "the world returns to the skies once again, industry players are adapting to a very different landscape."

The only ray of hope, according to the report is the reopening of Shanghai factories with lockdown restrictions set to be lifted: "As Shanghai factories are preparing to reopen and restrictions are lifted, air cargo capacity could be less constrained in the near future."

Check out the infographic below to learn more: