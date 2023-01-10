London-headquartered Coyne Airways has started listing freighter capacity with Airblox.com.

Airblox is an online marketplace that enables brokers, freight forwarders, and airlines to trade cargo capacity in the form of standardised electronic block space agreements (eBSAs). The platform currently lists over 2,000 lanes, providing predictive analytics and pricing forecasts on major cargo routes.

Coyne Airways provides specialised all-round solutions for transporting pharmaceuticals, fresh produce, live animals, and heavy and oversized shipments.

“Coyne Airways is delighted to partner with Airblox, which is an exciting innovation for the airline industry to help airlines and customers optimise capacity and increase efficiency,” says Larry Coyne, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Coyne Airways. “We, like Airblox, are dedicated to providing consumers with the air capacity they require on the terms that best suit them – whether on a block space or per kilo basis. We look forward to providing access to our scheduled lanes and empty legs on the platform.”

The airlines, established in 1994, specialises in services to Armenia, Georgia, Afghanistan, Iraq, and a growing number of African destinations, together with charter services worldwide.

Airblox has been expanding its customer base and has signed Vietnamese freight forwarder HPW Cargo as well as French air charter expert Avico to its platform this year.