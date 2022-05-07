CSafe Global, the innovation leader in temperature-controlled shipping solutions for the transport of life-enhancing pharmaceuticals, announced today that Micki Turner has joined the company as Chief Human Resources Officer.

In her new role as CHRO, Turner will be responsible for developing and executing human resource strategy in support of the company's ambitious growth goals, specifically in the areas of succession planning, talent management, diversity, and inclusion, change management, organizational and performance management, training and development, and compensation. Her considerable expertise in change leadership will be instrumental as the company continues integrating the Softbox Systems organization, following the acquisition in December 2021.

Turner brings 20 years of progressive leadership in human resources across the aerospace, financial services, and pharmaceutical industries. Prior to joining CSafe Global, she was an executive HR leader at GE Aviation responsible for seven manufacturing facilities producing commercial and military aircraft engine components. She provided strategic HR leadership to a global organization of 4,500 employees focused on driving talent and culture strategies, building organizational effectiveness, providing leadership development and coaching, and fostering diversity and inclusion. Earlier in her career, Turner held a variety of HR roles at GE Capital and Merck.

"We have ambitious goals for our business and our global team, which necessitates a strong, thoughtful, and strategic HR leader to guide our talent strategy to support our growth journey," said CSafe CEO, Patrick Schafer. "Micki's combination of expertise in change management, leadership coaching, and cultivating a purpose-driven culture will be essential to our success."

Turner earned her Bachelor of Psychology from the University of Illinois and her master's in human resources from the University of Minnesota.