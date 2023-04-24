Dachser and SkyCell join Pharma.Aero’s global community of over 50 life science and MedTech supply chain stakeholders.

"Pharma.Aero continues to expand its global presence by onboarding two companies with strong development and activity in life science logistics," says Frank Van Gelder, Secretary General of Pharma.Aero. "By including Dachser in our group of full members and SkyCell in the group of associate partners, Pharma.Aero further strengthens its knowledge within the life sciences supply chain and logistics."

Dachser, a family-owned company with headquarters in Germany, operates across 379 locations in 41 countries and has around 32,850 employees globally. The company has Pharma CEIV-certified locations on three continents and over 400 GDP-trained LSH specialists."The life sciences and healthcare industry is experiencing an accelerated supply chain transformation, an increased need for efficiency, differentiation and access to new geographies, and challenged to enable digital supply chain solutions," says Netka Hohlfeld, Department Head, Life Science and Healthcare Logistics, Dachser. "We as Dachser understand the undertaking and strive to be ready to help navigate the challenges and opportunities of the healthcare landscape through a holistic range of patient-centric, forward-thinking, intelligent healthcare logistics solutions. Dachser aims at being strongly involved in the Pharma.Aero community. With the membership, industry requirements and potential challenges can be thoroughly investigated."





SkyCell is a Swiss-based provider of temperature-controlled container solutions with a special focus on serving global pharma companies and sustainability. Chiara Venuti, Head of Strategic Partnerships, SkyCell says: “I see this partnership with Pharma.Aero as a great opportunity to champion projects, share information and come together as an industry to create a seamless logistics network for our customers. Our commitment to safe, secure and sustainable temperature-controlled container solutions aligns perfectly with Pharma.Aero's mission to enhance excellence in the pharma supply chain. We look forward to collaborating with Pharma.Aero and its members to develop industry standards and best practices for the life sciences and MedTech sector."

