The software provider DAKOSY and airport operator Fraport have established the joint venture allivate GmbH, in which both stakeholders hold a 50 percent share.

The basis of the joint venture is the establishment, operation, and further development of cargo community systems for air freight. The partners endeavor to further advance the digitalization of air cargo processes both at Frankfurt Airport and internationally. Martina Schikorr (Fraport) and Dirk Gladiator (DAKOSY) have been appointed as managing directors.

The main goal of the venture is to further expand the jointly-established FAIR@Link Cargo Community System.

“With the founding of allivate, Fraport demonstrates its strong commitment to the cargo business,” reads the release.

Schikorr sees this as a signal: "A functioning digital infrastructure is a must-have for every modern cargo hub. We want to offer our customers the best cargo community system possible so that their processes will run simply, smoothly, and quickly. More than 1,000 participating companies are thus given the commitment to have Fraport alongside DAKOSY as reliable partners for digital infrastructure and, with allivate, one central point of contact on site.”

(L-R) Dirk Gladiator (DAKOSY) and Martina Schikorr (Fraport) have been appointed as managing directors of the joint venture allivate. (Credits: alleviate)

Customers benefit from the synergies resulting from the alliance. Fraport contributes comprehensive airport know-how and its function as a neutral link to the local cargo community and the authorities. DAKOSY adds its wide-ranging IT expertise in all aspects of cargo handling and customs clearance as well as many years of experience in the development, operation and technical support of the Cargo Community System - Made in Germany. For Gladiator, the processes of air freight handling and digital infrastructure are inextricably linked: "We are pooling our strengths and can therefore launch innovations and digital solutions onto the market faster. The active role of the cargo community in Frankfurt plays an important part, as together we jointly develop all digital processes along the supply chain there.”

“At the Frankfurt site, the partners are already taking digitalization to the next level with the Cargo Community System and its comprehensive database. Gladiator and Schikorr have identified three specific areas in which processes can be further streamlined and optimized. For example, customs requirements can be even more conveniently implemented, the digitalization process for land pick-ups and deliveries is to be further developed and e-commerce functionalities are to be automated to an even greater extent,” it reads.