In a significant operational milestone, Dart Global Logistics Kenya has successfully executed its 15th consecutive charter movement. Highlighting the agility and specialised logistics solutions required to keep supply chains running reliably, this achievement ensures that international trade remains seamless for high-volume industrial exports. In a notable collaboration, Astral Aviation managed the transport of 50 tonnes of textiles from their hub in Nairobi to Mauritius for onward connection to the United States, demonstrating the capacity of the region to handle large-scale textile movements despite ongoing global uncertainty.

The success of these continuous charter movements reflects a broader evolution in the Kenyan aviation landscape. Sanjeev Gadhia, CEO, Astral Aviation, notes that while more dry cargo such as textiles is shifting from sea to air, the airline has ring-fenced capacity for flowers and fresh produce on its B767-300F, ensuring these priority exports continue to access reliable uplift. To ease pressure on space, Astral is also deploying dedicated charter flights for dry cargo, reducing competition with scheduled services used by perishables exporters. This strategic focus ensures that large-scale textile shipments have the necessary uplift to reach global markets without delay.

Addressing the financial complexities of the current market, the airline is managing rising freight costs linked to fuel volatility and longer flight paths. On these rising costs, the airline is focusing on operational efficiency, flexible routing, and partial cost absorption, while offering more predictable rate structures where possible. The CEO further clarifies that our Fuel and Insurance Surcharges are dynamic and transparent while being fair with the current circumstances. This transparency provides logistics providers and exporters with the clarity needed to maintain stable operations despite fluctuating global costs.

Looking ahead, Astral believes the current “air bridge” will not be temporary. While some cargo will return to sea once conditions stabilise, airfreight is expected to remain a strategic component of Kenya’s logistics mix, as exporters increasingly adopt faster and more resilient supply chains. The 15th consecutive charter by Dart Global, involving the 50-tonne payload via the Nairobi to Mauritius corridor, serves as a testament to the effectiveness of air cargo in maintaining global trade links for the textile sector.