DHL Aviation has added two dedicated Boeing 737-400 aircraft to its operations in Lagos as part of its ongoing investment in air cargo capacity across Sub-Saharan Africa. The aircraft was unveiled at Murtala Muhammed International Airport and will be integrated into the company’s regional air network to support growing trade flows.

The additional capacity is expected to improve transit times, delivery reliability and network reach for shipments moving within West Africa and to international destinations. The move is aimed at supporting businesses operating across sectors such as e-commerce, perishables, energy, and life sciences and healthcare.

DHL said the deployment of the two aircraft strengthens its position as the only integrator operating a dedicated air network across Sub-Saharan Africa. The company noted that the expanded fleet will enhance connectivity on key Africa-Europe and Africa-Asia trade lanes at a time when regional trade volumes are rising.

“As trade expands across Africa under the African Continental Free Trade Area, businesses are demanding predictable transit times and consistent delivery performance. The two dedicated aircraft will be integrated into DHL Aviation’s African air network, strengthening connections on critical Africa-Europe and Africa-Asia trade lanes,” said Anthony Beckley, VP Operations and Aviation, DHL Express SSA.

The investment also aligns with DHL’s broader logistics strategy focused on network efficiency and operational resilience. The company said it continues to invest in digital tools, including AI-based route optimisation and digital customs processes, to support faster cargo movement and visibility across borders.

DHL added that it is also progressing work on renewable energy use and alternative fuel initiatives across its facilities as part of its longer-term sustainability roadmap.

“With this latest investment, DHL Express reaffirms its position as the logistics partner of choice for businesses seeking to grow their presence in regional and global value chains,” said Riaan Vorster, Aviation Senior Director, DHL Aviation SSA.