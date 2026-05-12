DHL Express has expanded its Time Definite International portfolio with the launch of Heavy Weight Express (HWX), a new express air cargo solution for shipments weighing up to 1,000 kilogrammes per piece and 3,000 kilogrammes per shipment. The company said the service will be available worldwide and is aimed at industries that require time-sensitive movement of heavyweight cargo across international markets.

The launch marks DHL Express’ entry into a segment traditionally dominated by freight forwarding and general air cargo operators. The company said the service combines express delivery speeds with shipment control, visibility and standardised handling across more than 220 countries and territories through its aviation and ground infrastructure.

HWX has been designed for sectors where production schedules and supply chain continuity depend on shipment reliability. DHL said the solution offers guaranteed transit times, end-to-end visibility and fixed pricing structures intended to reduce exposure to fluctuating freight rates, handling surcharges and capacity shortages that have affected global air cargo markets in recent years.

The company stated that the service will support industries including technology, automotive manufacturing, engineering and machinery, life sciences, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, and energy. DHL said these sectors increasingly require faster transportation for large shipments due to shorter production cycles, procurement pressures and inventory management requirements.

John Pearson, CEO of DHL Express, said, “Heavy Weight Express represents a strategically important step for our business, expanding the value that DHL Express brings to global supply chains. As industries face rising volatility, increasingly complex production cycles, and significant financial exposure from delays and supply chain disruption, DHL's ability to offer express-level speed, access to capacity and higher reliability for shipments up to 3,000 kilogrammes fundamentally changes the service levels that customers can expect from their logistics provider.”

To support the rollout, DHL Express has established Heavy Weight Priority Desks across its network. The company said these teams would oversee proactive tracking, identify shipment disruptions, intervene in real time, and maintain direct communication with customers throughout the transportation process. Each shipment will receive dedicated case ownership aimed at improving shipment predictability and customer response times.

DHL said the service addresses six operational requirements commonly faced by heavyweight shippers: preventing production downtime, supporting product and programme launches, reducing inventory buffers, managing procurement-driven shipping environments, meeting handling and regulatory requirements, and stabilising supply chains across multiple locations.

The company added that the service also reduces reliance on external airline capacity by using DHL Express’ own aircraft fleet, hubs, gateways, customs operations and last-mile delivery infrastructure. DHL said this integrated network allows customers to maintain shipment continuity during periods of disruption or constrained air cargo capacity.