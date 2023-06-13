DHL Global Forwarding, the air and ocean freight specialist of Deutsche Post DHL Group, and IAG Cargo announced a strategic partnership in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). "DHL has signed a contract to purchase 11.5 million litres of SAF Scope 3 transport emissions reductions in 2023," says an official release from DHL. "The SAF, certified by International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) and produced from used cooking oil and food waste, has at least 80 percent lower lifecycle emissions than conventional jet fuel. The partnership marks another milestone in the journey towards more sustainable air freight and is aligned with Deutsche Post DHL Group's sustainability goals to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050. DHL uses only sustainably produced SAF made from waste sources, such as food waste or used cooking oil."

(From left): Kathrin Brost, Global Head, GoGreen, DHL Global Forwarding; Simon Holt, Manager, Emerging Energy Europe, Phillips 66, David Rose, Director, London Hub Operation, IAG Cargo and Koji Miyazaki, Global Key Account Manager, IAG Cargo

Thomas Mack, Global Head of Air Freight, DHL Global Forwarding says: "We are sure that creating a more sustainable freight sector can only be achieved collaboratively. Therefore, we are constantly looking for other companies to cooperate with and are very happy to announce our newest partnership with IAG Cargo. We must act now to build a sustainable future."