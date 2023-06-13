DHL Global Forwarding, IAG Cargo sign SAF deal
DHL Global Forwarding and IAG Cargo sign contract to buy 11.5 million litres of SAF
DHL Global Forwarding, the air and ocean freight specialist of Deutsche Post DHL Group, and IAG Cargo announced a strategic partnership in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).
"DHL has signed a contract to purchase 11.5 million litres of SAF Scope 3 transport emissions reductions in 2023," says an official release from DHL.
"The SAF, certified by International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) and produced from used cooking oil and food waste, has at least 80 percent lower lifecycle emissions than conventional jet fuel. The partnership marks another milestone in the journey towards more sustainable air freight and is aligned with Deutsche Post DHL Group's sustainability goals to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050. DHL uses only sustainably produced SAF made from waste sources, such as food waste or used cooking oil."
Thomas Mack, Global Head of Air Freight, DHL Global Forwarding says: "We are sure that creating a more sustainable freight sector can only be achieved collaboratively. Therefore, we are constantly looking for other companies to cooperate with and are very happy to announce our newest partnership with IAG Cargo. We must act now to build a sustainable future."
David Shepherd, Chief Executive Officer, IAG Cargo adds: "At IAG Cargo, we are continuously striving to reduce our impact on the environment by working with colleagues, customers and partners to embed sustainable thinking across the business and become fit for the future. IAG was the first European airline group to make the commitment that 10 percent of flights will be fueled by SAF by 2030 - and this partnership is another step towards that goal."
The new partnership between DHL Global Forwarding and IAG Cargo was announced at an event at the Phillips 66 Humber Refinery where a portion of the SAF is produced, the release added.