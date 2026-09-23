DHL Express has launched a new weekly direct freighter service between Bahrain and Johannesburg, strengthening connectivity between the Middle East, South Africa and wider global markets.

The service was inaugurated with the first direct flight operated by a DHL Express Boeing 767 freighter. The new aviation lane is expected to increase inbound and outbound cargo capacity through the DHL Johannesburg Hub and provide an additional link between Sub-Saharan Africa and Gulf markets.

The new connection comes as businesses expand across international markets and seek more resilient logistics networks. It is expected to support cargo flows across sectors including healthcare, technology, manufacturing and cross-border e-commerce, facilitating trade between Africa, the Gulf region and global markets.

Anthony Beckley, Vice President of Operations and Aviation, DHL Express Sub-Saharan Africa, said, “While this first direct DHL flight between Bahrain and South Africa is a significant network milestone, its real value lies in the opportunities it creates for customers.”

DHL Africa presented the service as a new route, stronger connectivity, and expanded opportunities for global trade.