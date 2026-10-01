DHL Express has supported the relocation of Bili, a young rescued gorilla, from the Pandrillus Foundation’s Drill Ranch in Calabar, Nigeria, to the Jane Goodall Institute Republic of Congo’s Tchimpounga Chimpanzee Rehabilitation Center near Pointe-Noire.

As a member of the United for Wildlife Transport Taskforce, DHL served as the logistics partner for the cross-border movement, coordinating aviation planning and cargo support for Bili’s journey from Lagos to Pointe-Noire.

The operation involved multiple organisations and government authorities, including the Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria’s Ministry of Environment and Department of Forestry, the Congo Ministry of Forest Economy, Pandrillus Foundation, Focused Conservation, the Jane Goodall Institute Republic of Congo and The Aspinall Foundation.

DHL teams across Nigeria, Gabon, Côte d’Ivoire and the Republic of Congo, together with its regional aviation network, supported the specialised transfer.

Anthony Beckley, VP Operations and Aviation, at DHL Express Sub-Saharan Africa, said, “We are proud that DHL’s network and people could help bring all these elements together and support Bili’s journey to a safe, long-term home, with her safety and wellbeing at its centre.”

Beckley highlighted that protecting Africa’s wildlife requires practical cross-border cooperation between conservation organisations, authorities and the private sector. DHL’s involvement builds on its long-standing partnership with the United for Wildlife Transport Taskforce, which brings together transport companies, conservation groups, law enforcement agencies and policy experts to prevent logistics networks from being misused for illegal wildlife trafficking. Since joining the taskforce in 2014, DHL has worked with industry partners to raise awareness of wildlife crime, share intelligence on high-risk trafficking routes and strengthen coordination with customs and law enforcement authorities.

Bili’s journey began on 21 September with a 22-hour road transfer from Calabar to Lagos. On 22 September, she travelled on a DHL cargo flight from Lagos Murtala Muhammed International Airport to Pointe-Noire, with a stop in Libreville, Gabon. She arrived in Pointe-Noire on 23 September before being handed over to the Jane Goodall Institute Republic of Congo team for the final road transfer to Tchimpounga.

Bili was transported in a purpose-built crate provided by Pandrillus that complied with live-animal transport requirements. Pandrillus completed the necessary export and import permits, CITES documentation, veterinary certification, IATA requirements and customs procedures before departure. She was accompanied throughout the journey by Rebeca Atencia, Executive Director and Head Veterinarian of the Jane Goodall Institute Republic of Congo, and her caregiver of three years, Imelda Effiong.

Beckley said Bili’s relocation involved a carefully coordinated conservation operation spanning specialist animal care, regulatory compliance, security, ground transportation and aviation expertise across several countries.

The long-term objective is to eventually integrate Bili into the established gorilla reintroduction programme at the Lesio-Louna Gorilla Reserve, which is implemented by the Congo Ministry of Forest Economy in partnership with The Aspinall Foundation.