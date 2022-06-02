dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider, will invest $100 million in green operations in the next two years to further enhance environmental efficiency across its global network.

"The company's ongoing investment in infrastructure, equipment and process improvement will support it to achieve its strategic objectives and reduce its carbon footprint by 20 percent by 2024 and by 50 percent by 2030," according to an official announcement.

Steve Allen, CEO, dnata Group, says: "We've been making great progress on reducing our carbon footprint, minimising waste and reducing energy and water consumption across our operations. We will further increase our investments and efforts in strong cooperation with our partners to achieve our targets and preserve the environment for current and future generations."

dnata installed renewable energy features such as solar panels, heat recovery units and electric vehicle charging at its existing facilities in the U.K., Singapore and Ireland. The company will also incorporate carbon reduction initiatives in the construction and operation of its recently announced new cargo centres in The Netherlands and Iraq, the statement added.

"dnata was the first ground handler to successfully complete green aircraft turnarounds using only zero-emission GSE in the USA and UAE."

dnata handled over 527,000 aircraft turns, moved 3 million tonnes of cargo, uplifted 39.9 million meals, and recorded a total transaction value (TTV) of travel services of $632 million in the financial year 2021-22.