DoKaSch Temperature Solutions, a leading provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions, announced the opening of its new depot in the United Arab Emirates.

The strategic move strengthens the company's presence in the Middle East and enhances its global network, says an official release.

"The new depot in Dubai is close to Dubai World Central Airport, strategically positioned due to its extensive global connections and immediate access to the networks of major Middle East carriers such as Emirates, operating a hub in Dubai, and Etihad, with a hub in nearby Abu Dhabi. This expansion aligns seamlessly with DoKaSch's growth strategy, expanding the global supply chain for pharmaceutical products."

Andreas Seitz, Managing Director, DoKaSch Temperature Solutions says: "The establishment of our new station in Dubai is a significant milestone in our growth trajectory and highlights our commitment to enhancing our global network. Dubai and Abu Dhabi are established hubs, and our new station will play an important role in the global supply chain for pharmaceutical products."

UAE’s pharma market is expected to reach $4.7 billion by 2025, according to ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, the release added. "With the opening of the Dubai depot, DoKaSch strengthens its foothold in the region and globally, ensuring expedited access to the Opticooler, its high-quality and reliable temperature controlled packaging solution."

Opticooler maintains a consistent internal temperature, even amidst extreme external fluctuations ranging from -30° to +50°C. The feature is crucial for the Dubai market and the surrounding region, given the consistently dry climate throughout the year with average temperatures ranging between 27 and 45°C, the release added.