DP World has successfully completed a large-scale logistics operation to support the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 across India and Sri Lanka, transporting key broadcast and match infrastructure to ensure venues and production teams were ready on time.

The company, a global provider of integrated end-to-end supply chain solutions and the global logistics partner of the International Cricket Council, coordinated a multi-country logistics programme between December 2025 and January 2026. The operation involved air and sea freight movements from Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States and the United Arab Emirates, transporting more than 55,000 kg of essential equipment.

In India, nine international shipments arrived in Delhi, comprising more than 620 packages weighing over 25,000 kg. These included critical broadcast systems and equipment required for match operations.

In Sri Lanka, DP World managed 10 air shipments, including charter and commercial flights, along with six sea freight containers from Singapore. The shipments covered more than 465 packages weighing over 30,000 kg.

Rizwan Soomar, CEO and Managing Director, Subcontinent, Central Asia and Levant at DP World, said delivering logistics for a global tournament of this scale required seamless coordination, precise planning and speed. He said managing shipments from multiple origins within tight timelines demonstrated the strength of the company’s integrated global network and its ability to operate under pressure, adding that DP World was proud to support the ICC in delivering operational excellence across host countries.

The company said close coordination with customs authorities and ICC operations teams, along with its integrated air and sea freight capabilities, ensured the safe and timely arrival of all mission-critical equipment.

DP World also highlighted its recent end-to-end air and sea freight management for the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in Namibia, which it said demonstrated the agility of its global network in supporting complex and time-sensitive sporting events.