Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Aviation Group, announced that DSV Global Transport and Logistics has become the carrier's first partner to purchase sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to offset carbon emissions of its cargo shipment.

"Via the book and claim system, Etihad Cargo facilitated DSV's SAF purchase, enabling the transport and logistics provider to offset CO2 emissions and reduce non-CO2 climate impact. Etihad Cargo transported DSV's cargo shipment from Washington Dulles to Abu Dhabi on Etihad's first transatlantic NetZero flight on November 13," says a release from Etihad Cargo.

Etihad's Boeing 787 Greenliner combined SAF with contrail prevention technology from its partner SATAVIA to actively manage carbon emissions and non-CO2 climate effects from contrails, or condensation trails, which cause surface warming and are responsible for up to two-thirds of aviation's climate impact, the release added.

"Etihad was recently named the Environmental Airline of the Year, and Etihad Cargo is committed to providing solutions that enable its partners and customers to achieve their sustainability ambitions," says Martin Drew, Senior Vice President – Global Sales & Cargo, Etihad Aviation Group. "Etihad Cargo is witnessing more focus on sustainable air cargo from customers who are seeking to establish partnerships that provide SAF utilisation, carbon offset initiatives and management of non-CO2 climate impact. Etihad Cargo's partnership with DSV to transport cargo utilising the SAF book and claim system has showcased the power of collaboration and demonstrated the future of net-zero aviation. The successful delivery of DSV's shipment has proved net-zero air cargo operations are possible and is the first step in transforming the possible into a routine."

In alignment with Abu Dhabi Environment Vision and Etihad Aviation Group's sustainability strategy, Etihad Cargo has pledged to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, the release said. "The carrier is targeting a 20 percent reduction in emissions intensity by 2025 and aims to cut 2019 net emissions by 50 percent by 2035."

Etihad Cargo became the first Middle Eastern carrier to join TIACA's BlueSky verification programme, enabling the carrier to assess its progress against eight critical sustainability criteria via an evidence-based desktop verification process, the release said.