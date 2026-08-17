Dubai Humanitarian (DXBH) has facilitated the dispatch of critical humanitarian relief supplies to Gaza under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The shipments are part of a new air bridge launched this week to support the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) efforts to deliver urgently needed medical aid to Gaza. The first flight departed from the Dubai Air Wing carrying 11 metric tonnes of essential medicines aboard a C-130 aircraft bound for Al Arish International Airport in Egypt, from where the cargo will be transported to Gaza.

Three additional flights followed, carrying further consignments of medicines, tents and fortified biscuits to address medical and nutritional needs on the ground.

The four flights form part of a broader operation through which Dubai Humanitarian will facilitate the delivery of approximately 150 metric tonnes of WHO medical and health supplies to Gaza over the coming weeks.The shipments comprise including humanitarian supplies for WHO, UNRWA and international partners, including PALMED, EMERGENCY and US Relief Without Borders. The cargo includes emergency health kits, essential medicines, nutrition supplies, diagnostic equipment, shelter materials, chronic disease medications and surgical consumables. Additional flights are planned to maintain a continuous humanitarian logistics pipeline.

The supplies are being drawn from stocks pre-positioned at the WHO Global Logistics Centre, hosted by Dubai Humanitarian, highlighting Dubai’s role in supporting rapid and large-scale humanitarian relief operations.

Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Chairman of Dubai Humanitarian, said, “This latest air bridge builds on Dubai Humanitarian’s longstanding efforts to aid humanitarian operations in Gaza, guided by the directives of the UAE and Dubai’s leadership to stand by the people of Gaza.”

Despite the challenges facing the region, Dubai Humanitarian, with continued support from its partners, has facilitated multiple air bridges and relief shipments this year to countries including Afghanistan, Mozambique, Lebanon and Uganda, supporting the humanitarian efforts of international organisations.

Earlier this year, Dubai Humanitarian also supported the overland delivery of essential medical supplies to Gaza on behalf of WHO through a three-truck convoy, highlighting its flexible and multimodal approach to humanitarian logistics.

Robert Blanchard, Head of Emergency Operations at the WHO Hub for Global Health Emergencies Logistics, said “Through its Hub for Global Health Emergencies Logistics, the World Health Organization is rapidly delivering more than $1.3 million worth of medicines and medical supplies to treat approximately 400,000 people in Gaza. Delivered through a series of charter flights, the shipments include medical supplies for several partners.”

With the financial and operational support of Dubai Humanitarian and the Government of Dubai, the emergency charter flights are enabling WHO to transport more medicines, reach more patients and reduce logistics costs.

He added that the support comes at a critical time as humanitarian organisations face rising emergency needs alongside declining financial resources. Since the start of the conflict, charter flights facilitated by Dubai Humanitarian have helped save Gaza’s health emergency operations more than $4 million in logistics costs. The flights are allowing WHO to allocate more of its limited resources towards expanding access to life-saving medicines and medical supplies for patients in Gaza and other areas facing humanitarian emergencies.