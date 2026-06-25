Dubai Humanitarian (DXBH) has carried out its third humanitarian airlift to support Ebola response efforts in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), reinforcing international relief operations aimed at containing the outbreak.

The mission was undertaken under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and in coordination with the European Commission’s Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG ECHO).

The relief flight departed Dubai and landed in Entebbe, Uganda, on June 21, transporting 76.2 metric tonnes of emergency supplies for onward distribution to affected communities in the DRC.

Carried aboard a Dubai Royal Air Wing aircraft, the shipment included hygiene kits, fortified biscuits, tents, two vehicles, and materials to support safe and dignified burial operations. The supplies were mobilised through Dubai Humanitarian’s network of partners, including the World Food Programme’s United Nations Humanitarian Response Depot (WFP/UNHRD), UNICEF, and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

The humanitarian cargo was valued at $223,150, while Dubai Humanitarian provided air transport support with an estimated logistics value of $270,000.

The latest airlift underscores Dubai Humanitarian’s role in facilitating rapid emergency response operations and supporting global efforts to deliver critical aid to communities affected by health crises and humanitarian emergencies.

Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian, said, “This third airlift reflects the commitment of the leadership of the United Arab Emirates and the continued support of the Government of Dubai in enabling rapid humanitarian action during times of crisis. We are grateful for the strong coordination with the European Union and the cooperation of our partners, whose collective efforts make it possible to respond swiftly to emergencies and reach communities most in need.”

The latest operation reflects the strengthening partnership between Dubai Humanitarian and DG ECHO following the Administrative Arrangement signed in 2025. Leveraging its humanitarian network and strategic partnerships, Dubai Humanitarian continues to support the global aid community in delivering critical, life-saving assistance to vulnerable populations around the world.