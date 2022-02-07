ECS Group, an established name in the General Sales and Service Agents (GSSA) business, has made available a set of à-la-carte products through 'New Abilities' – the second pillar of its Augmented GSA concept.

Through the concept of New Abilities, ECS Group offered a unique deck of ten service modules designed to support air cargo clients around the world. ECS Group stated that its New Abilities pillar is the result of over 20 years of GSA experience across more than 50 countries. All ten New Abilities will be introduced over the coming weeks.

New Abilities are individual support options that cover a unique set of à-la-carte products available to customers with or without an ECS Group GSA contract.

Adrien Thominet, executive chairman of ECS Group, said, "Our aim is to offer maximum support to our customers in this changing environment, as and where they require it. We have therefore spent the past three to four years committed to structuring our widespread expertise and improving and developing innovative, high value-added service modules. With our New Abilities, we provide a comprehensive set of service solutions that can be purchased individually, whether or not the customer has a GSA contract with us."

About the need for the new concept, Thominet said the traditional GSA model is not enough to handle the needs of the current air cargo sector. "The air cargo world is undergoing massive disruption – something that was already becoming visible prior to the pandemic. Digitalisation as well as emerging digital platforms, ever-developing safety and security regulations, the e-commerce boom, greater cargo community collaboration, among many other factors, are leading to changes in age-old air cargo processes. The traditional GSA model is no longer enough."



One of the services under New Abilities is – 'All-In' – which aims to bolster and improve upon ECS Group's established Total Cargo Management Solution, covering the full scope of cargo processes from sales, marketing, revenue optimisation, operations, interline management, claims handling, all the way through to chartering operations.

Single services under New Abilities include 'Quality Stars' which offers back-office data administration and 'Optimum' that assists airlines in maximizing their cargo revenues. These are also available alongside modules that have never before been offered by a GSA. Another module – ECS Inside –supports staffing requirements, while 'Brainflow' provides consultancy services, and 'Spotlight' delivers comprehensive marketing concepts.