ECS Group’s Niger Air Cargo reinstated its weekly B747F service, resuming the sole, direct full-freighter connection from Europe to Niger. Despite the difficult circumstances currently, it envisages a swift return to previous year volumes and foresees a stable 2024, says an official release. "More than 150 tonnes of cargo capacity per month are back in the air now that Niger Air Cargo has resumed its weekly B747F flights from Liège, Belgium to Niger’s main cargo hub Niamey International Airport. The recent disruption to air cargo when the military coup in Niger led to the temporary closure of its airports and airspace has been alleviated."





The airline offers a crucial cargo link not only to Niger’s domestic market but also to neighbouring Nigeria and Mali, the release added. "It regularly transports agricultural products, raw materials, apparel, and healthcare products. Particularly during the pandemic, Niger Air Cargo’s leased B747 was instrumental in ensuring that medical and relief goods could be brought into the country. The airline also provided temporary cargo import solutions during the recent difficult circumstances."

