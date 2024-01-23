ECS Group has acquired Morocco's leading GSA Efis Maroc, building on a long standing commercial partnership spanning over two decades.

"The acquisition agreement, signed on December 13, 2023, marks the beginning of a seamless transition and the implementation of digital enhancements for the benefit of Efis Maroc and its clientele," says a release from ECS.

Founded by Pierre Fougerouse, Efis Maroc is based in Casablanca and specialises in air, road and logistics, the release added. "Their expertise includes supervising the handling of special products such as outsize cargo, dangerous goods, perishables, and live animals. Efis Maroc, strategically positioned at Casablanca Mohammed V Airport, provides extensive commercial coverage for the country's major cargo gateways including Marrakech Menara Airport, Agadir Al Massira Airport and Tangier Ibn Battuta Airport."