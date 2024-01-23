ECS strengthens African presence with acquisition of Efis Maroc
Founded by Pierre Fougerouse, Efis Maroc's expertise includes handling outsize cargo, DG, perishables & live animals
ECS Group has acquired Morocco's leading GSA Efis Maroc, building on a long standing commercial partnership spanning over two decades.
"The acquisition agreement, signed on December 13, 2023, marks the beginning of a seamless transition and the implementation of digital enhancements for the benefit of Efis Maroc and its clientele," says a release from ECS.
Founded by Pierre Fougerouse, Efis Maroc is based in Casablanca and specialises in air, road and logistics, the release added. "Their expertise includes supervising the handling of special products such as outsize cargo, dangerous goods, perishables, and live animals. Efis Maroc, strategically positioned at Casablanca Mohammed V Airport, provides extensive commercial coverage for the country's major cargo gateways including Marrakech Menara Airport, Agadir Al Massira Airport and Tangier Ibn Battuta Airport."
Adrien Thominet, Executive Chairman, ECS Group says: "Efis Maroc has emerged as the market leader in commercial air cargo services, uniquely positioned as the region's sole GSA with substantial air freight experience and a loyal client base. Morocco's strategic location holds the potential to become a key African Hub, aligning with ECS Group's established air cargo hubs in East and South Africa."
Fougerouse adds: "Our journey began with ECS Group's support in 2001, and after becoming self-owned in 2003, merging into ECS Group now feels like a fitting evolution of our partnership. I am also pleased to welcome Bouazza El Hantiti as Managing Director, bringing valuable experience from North Africa and Europe to enhance network synergies between Morocco and ECS Group's European representations."
Efis Maroc's clients will gain access to CargoAi's booking platform and wallet payment features, reinforcing its position in a market where manual logistics processes still dominate, the release added.