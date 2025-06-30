Ireland-based ECT Aviation has taken delivery of its first Britten-Norman BN2T-4S Islander aircraft, marking its entry into dedicated cargo operations. The aircraft will operate on high-frequency freight routes, primarily connecting Lyon Saint Exupéry Airport (LFLL) with major destinations across North Africa, according to an official release from British aircraft manufacturer Britten-Norman.

The flights will be operated in collaboration with aviation services provider AVICO, with a focus on transporting high-value, time-sensitive cargo such as pharmaceuticals, artwork, precious metals, and critical documents.

In addition to this initial purchase, ECT has signed a Letter of Intent for a second BN2T-4S Islander, scheduled for delivery in early 2026. This planned expansion reflects the company’s strategic intent to build a dedicated, regionally focused cargo fleet serving markets that require speed, flexibility, and operational resilience, mentions the official release.

Headquartered at Lyon Bron Business Airport (LFLY) and registered in Dublin, ECT Aviation currently operates a Pilatus PC-12 NGX for business aviation and MEDEVAC services across Europe. The addition of the BN2T-4S Islander marks the company’s entry into scheduled freight operations, with services expected to launch by late 2025 following the aircraft’s delivery this autumn. These cargo operations will be carried out under a German Air Operator Certificate (AOC) through Pro Air.

“We’ve seen consistent demand from clients needing fast, flexible logistics into regions that are underserved by traditional carriers. The BN2T-4S offers the right combination of rugged performance and modern avionics to deliver reliable cargo operations, even into short or remote runways. It’s a highly capable platform that supports our strategy to grow specialised air freight between Europe and North Africa,” says Fabrice Jounot, Managing Director, ECT Aviation.

The BN2T-4S is the largest variant of Britten-Norman’s renowned Islander utility aircraft. Powered by twin Rolls-Royce 250 B17F turboprops, it features a stretched fuselage and offers a 30% increase in internal cabin space. With a maximum take-off weight of 8,500 lbs, the aircraft delivers a range of 805 nautical miles (1,491 km), over 7 hours of endurance, and retains the Islander’s signature STOL (short take-off and landing) capability, making it well-suited for operations to and from remote or unprepared airstrips.

The aircraft will be equipped with the latest Garmin G600 TXi glass cockpit, including 10” primary displays, GTN 750/650Xi NAV/COMM/GPS units, and ADS-B Out transponders, supporting enhanced safety, regulatory compliance, and pilot efficiency, the release added.