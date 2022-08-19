TIACA and Messe München announced Edmonton International Airport as the inaugural host of the start.hub logistics during air cargo forum & transport logistic Americas 2022.

"The Innovation Journey showed how vital it is for the industry to connect and explore innovations that can be applied to our businesses. We knew then that this could not be a one-off and innovation needed to be incorporated into our events going forward. The launch of the start.hub logistics in Miami is yet another step toward our vision for air cargo and we are excited that Edmonton International Airport, which has such a focus on supporting innovative start-up businesses will be the first host." Steven Polmans, TIACA Chair

The start.hub logistics has been developed to encourage new and innovative start-ups to exhibit and network with the air cargo and logistics industries at the air cargo forum & transport logistic Americas this November.

Individual businesses that want to boost their exposure can take advantage of this low-cost entry into the world's largest air cargo trade show in 2022. The start.hub offers an all-inclusive exhibitor package and is open to companies that: present a logistics-related product or solution, employ 75 people or less, companies younger than 8 years (founded on/or after 01/01/2014), and no restriction on sales and earnings.

Edmonton International Airport, through its Innovation Expansion Strategy, has become a leading supporter of innovative businesses looking at alternative energy, carbon reduction, technical advancements, unmanned operations and a host of other unique programs and is a natural fit to host the start.hub.

"Exploring new and innovative ideas is inherent to who we are. Whether it`s launching the first scheduled commercial drone logistics route at an airport, hosting the world's largest solar farm at an airport or partnering with some of the world's best clean fuel technology companies for transport, YEG is home to more than 250 businesses and countless partnerships. We support the movement of people and goods, we also appreciate the critical role that cargo plays in our economy and social landscape, and we are proud to support others as they do the same." Mammen Tharakan, director, e-commerce, cargo & aviation real estate, Edmonton International Airport

"We feel that it is important to be inclusive and offer a wide array of solutions for the logistics industry and start.hub logistics will allow us again to spotlight new innovations and companies that are typically not seen this openly at industry events. After the first run in Munich in 2019, we are now excited to add this new addition to the air cargo forum in November and look forward to it being just as successful as the Innovation Journey in San Francisco." Robert Schönberger, Head of transport logistic exhibitions at Messe München.