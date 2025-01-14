EFIS Maroc, a subsidiary of ECS Group, announced a partnership with China Eastern Airlines, further solidifying its leadership in African cargo logistics.

Starting January 19, 2025, the agreement introduces three weekly flights between Casablanca and Shanghai via Marseille, operated on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays with Boeing 787-900 aircraft featuring 18 tonne cargo capacity, says an official release from ECS.

"The service is designed to primarily support the automotive industry by ensuring the timely and secure transport of high-value components between Morocco and China. It not only strengthens supply chains but also plays a key role in fostering deeper trade relations and economic growth between the two regions."

Jean Ceccaldi, CEO, ECS Group says: “This partnership with China Eastern Airlines marks a key milestone for EFIS Maroc and ECS Group. Combining our regional expertise with innovative tools, we aim to redefine standards in efficiency and reliability for cargo logistics."

EFIS Maroc brings the full power of ECS Group’s global network and advanced digital tools to this partnership, the release added. "Squair, ECS Group’s solution for optimising customs reporting, combined with CargoAi’s advanced digital booking platform, will streamline operations and enhance transparency. This approach enables EFIS Maroc to provide a tailored cargo management solution for China Eastern Airlines, enhancing both operational efficiency and customer satisfaction."

Through the new collaboration, ECS Group reinforces Morocco’s role as a gateway to Africa and reaffirms its commitment to expanding its presence across the continent, the release added.