Egypt has dispatched its 211th humanitarian aid convoy from the Rafah border crossing toward the Karam Abu Salem crossing, as part of ongoing efforts to ease the humanitarian crisis affecting more than two million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The convoy, operating under the "Zad Al-Ezza: From Egypt to Gaza" initiative, departed with dozens of trucks loaded with essential relief supplies. The shipment includes food parcels, flour, fresh bread, legumes, canned goods, medicines, personal care products, tents, clothing, and fuel, all intended to support civilians impacted by the conflict.

According to a source at the Egyptian Red Crescent, the latest convoy is part of Egypt's sustained humanitarian response. Since the start of the war in Gaza, nearly 50,000 aid trucks carrying more than 995,000 tonnes of humanitarian and relief supplies have entered the enclave, alongside ambulances and fuel tankers.

Egypt's First Lady, Entissar El-Sisi, met met with volunteers from the Egyptian Red Crescent and said “It was a true pleasure to meet with our volunteers from the Egyptian Red Crescent today on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. Together, we witnessed the moment humanitarian aid sent from Egypt to the Gaza Strip reached one million tons. My deepest appreciation goes out to every hand that extended help and to every sincere effort dedicated to serving humanity.”

The occasion highlighted the collective commitment of humanitarian workers and volunteers who have contributed to the delivery of essential supplies to Gaza. The milestone also underscored the importance of continued cooperation and dedicated efforts to assist communities affected by the ongoing crisis.

The flow of humanitarian aid and fuel into the Gaza Strip resumed on June 9, 2026, with the departure of the 210th relief convoy from the Rafah Border Crossing to the Kerem Abu Salem Crossing, following a one-day suspension caused by the closure of border crossings.