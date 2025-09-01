Cargo Flash Infotech, a global provider of air cargo technology solutions, has partnered with EgyptAir Cargo, the cargo arm of Egypt’s national airline, to deploy its advanced ‘nGen’ Integrated Cargo Management System (ICMS). The collaboration marks a key step in EgyptAir Cargo’s digital transformation, supporting the modernisation of its cargo operations and improving service efficiency across its global network, according to an official release from Cargo Flash Infotech.

Developed by Cargo Flash, the nGen ICMS is a comprehensive, cloud-based solution designed to replace legacy systems with a unified digital platform. It automates end-to-end cargo processes, including booking, documentation, warehousing, and final delivery, while providing real-time visibility, operational accuracy, and seamless integration across the cargo value chain.

“Our collaboration with EgyptAir Cargo is a strategic alignment of vision and capabilities, focused on driving digital excellence in the air cargo industry. The implementation of our nGen ICMS will enable EgyptAir Cargo to optimise operations, enhance transparency, and scale efficiently in a competitive global landscape,” says Jasraj S. Chug, Co-founder & Director, Cargo Flash Infotech.

The successful implementation of nGen ICMS was led by Neha Kumari, Vice President, SaaS Products at Cargo Flash. With 18 years of domain expertise, she led her team in ensuring a smooth implementation, designed to transform the end-to-end shipment journey through enhanced visibility, greater operational transparency, and proactive control.

“At EgyptAir Cargo, digital transformation is at the core of our strategic direction. We are committed to building a future-ready cargo ecosystem powered by data, innovation, and global best practices. Our partnership with Cargo Flash is one of several steps we are taking to modernise our operations, enhance visibility, and deliver smarter, more efficient solutions to our customers,” says Capt. Ehab El-Tahtawi, Chairman and CEO, EgyptAir Cargo.