Ports operated by Egypt’s Red Sea Ports Authority (RSPA) handled 16,000 tonnes of cargo, 895 trucks and 80 cars across nine vessels, according to a statement released by the State Information Service, Government of Egypt, on April 5, 2026.

The authority said Nuweiba Port in South Sinai recorded significant activity, handling 5,800 tonnes of cargo and 412 trucks through shuttle voyages operated by four vessels.

Across all Red Sea ports under the authority’s management, imports accounted for 5,000 tonnes of cargo, 379 trucks and 68 cars, while exports totalled 11,000 tonnes of cargo, 516 trucks and 12 cars, reflecting a higher share of outbound shipments during the reporting period.

Passenger movement was also recorded across the ports, with 2,224 passengers arriving and departing during the same period.

The Red Sea Ports Authority oversees several strategic ports along Egypt’s Red Sea coastline, including Nuweiba, Safaga and Hurghada, which serve as key gateways for cargo and passenger traffic connecting Egypt with neighbouring markets in the Middle East and North Africa.