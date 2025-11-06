Emirates announced it will add a fifth daily service between Dubai and Cairo starting 1 December 2025, increasing to a daily frequency from 1 February 2026.

Operated by a Boeing 777 aircraft, the additional flights will expand both passenger and cargo capacity on the busy route, linking Egypt with key destinations in Asia through Dubai.

The new flights, EK929 and EK930, will operate from 1 December 2025 to 31 January 2026 on all days except Thursdays. From 1 February 2026, the flights will shift to a daily schedule with revised timings.

The additional frequency will provide an estimated 300 tonnes of weekly cargo capacity in each direction through the bellyhold of the Boeing 777. Emirates SkyCargo will use this capacity to boost key Egyptian exports, such as strawberries, fruits, and vegetables, connecting local producers with international markets across Asia and beyond.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, said, “As one of the region’s busiest gateways for both passengers and cargo, Cairo has long been a key destination for Emirates. The additional service will make it easier for customers to connect across our network, while fostering strong trade and tourism links between Egypt, the UAE and the wider world.”

Emirates’ expanded Cairo operations reinforce Egypt’s role as a major regional cargo hub and align with the airline’s long-term growth in Africa. The airline began flying to Egypt in 1986 and has since carried well over 10 million passengers while maintaining consistent investment in trade and freight connectivity.