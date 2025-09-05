Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye (MENAT), has finalised a USD 350 million aircraft financing agreement with Emirates Airline. The facility will fund the delivery of two Boeing 777-200LRF (long long-range freighter) aircraft, strengthening Emirates SkyCargo’s fleet expansion and growth strategy. The deal also underscores Dubai and the UAE’s role as a key hub for global trade and logistics, according to an official release from Emirates NBD.

This milestone transaction represents Emirates NBD’s first dedicated freighter mortgage-style financing partnership with Emirates, awarded following a competitive process. It builds on the strong, long-standing relationship between the two organisations while showcasing the bank’s Aviation Desk expertise in structuring customised, large-scale aviation financing solutions. The deal also reflects Emirates NBD’s alignment with the UAE’s strategic priorities, supporting economic diversification and contributing to national GDP growth.

Notably, the agreement to fund the delivery of two Boeing 777-200LRF aircraft for Emirates SkyCargo applies to already ordered aircraft. According to Boeing’s orders and deliveries data as of July 31, 2025, Emirates has received two Boeing 777 freighters this year, one in April and another in May, while the carrier still has 11 unfilled orders for the type.

“This landmark financing for Emirates Airline demonstrates Emirates NBD's continued commitment to supporting the core sectors that drive the UAE's economic vision. Our long-standing partnership with Emirates Airline, a key industry leader, is the result of our specialised capabilities in delivering flexible aviation finance solutions to our clients. We are pleased to close this transaction while contributing to the UAE’s growing standing as a global trade and logistics hub,” says Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking, Emirates NBD.

This milestone transaction also underscores Emirates NBD’s broader strategy to back critical infrastructure development in the UAE and deepen its longstanding partnership with Emirates, further strengthening trade flows across Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas through Dubai’s strategic air corridor, the release added.

For Emirates, this deal represents the first time it uses a direct, mortgage-style aircraft financing structure without a traditional offshore Special Purpose Company (SPC) setup, demonstrating the airline's strategic shift toward more streamlined financing approaches. For Emirates NBD, the transaction strengthens the bank's position as a key financial partner in aviation, expanding its aircraft financing expertise while supporting major UAE companies.

“Emirates has a robust financing track record and proven ability to access a wide range of funding avenues, and we are committed to developing innovative approaches to our long-term financing strategy. This milestone transaction with Emirates NBD represents our first financing secured against an aircraft with the bank, building on our established relationship and demonstrating confidence in our solid financial performance and profitable business model. This streamlined, cost-efficient solution provides greater operational control throughout the financing term, and our partnership with Emirates NBD establishes a precedent for future collaborations while demonstrating how bespoke financing solutions can effectively support our fleet expansion. It also supports D33’s vision by strengthening and scaling up the airline's capacity and connectivity to further optimise trade flows, consolidating Dubai’s competitive advantage on the world stage,” says Michael Doersam, Chief Financial & Group Services Officer, Emirates Group.