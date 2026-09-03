Vega and Kuda, two specialist Belgian Malinois conservation dogs, have safely arrived and acclimatised to their new operational environment at Matusadona National Park in Zimbabwe. Transported from London to Harare via Dubai by Emirates SkyCargo in partnership with the UK charity Dogs 4 Wildlife, the duo represents a major enhancement to regional anti-poaching operations and wildlife preservation initiatives.

Serving as part of the park’s first specialist conservation K9 team, Vega and Kuda are currently undergoing advanced integration training alongside local park rangers. Since arriving in Zimbabwe, the dogs have participated in more than 185 hours of intensive practical training with six specialist K9 handlers. Over the course of just over a month, the two Belgian Malinois have completed more than 60 human-scent tracking exercises, consistently demonstrating their remarkable capabilities to track illegal poaching activity across challenging terrain. Furthermore, the first phase of the programme has delivered tangible operational outcomes, including the implementation of animal welfare protocols and Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs) for the dogs, providing a structured and sustainable operating framework for the park's K9 unit.

Badr Abbas, Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates SkyCargo, said: “At Emirates SkyCargo, we believe that the protection of wildlife is a core responsibility and we are delighted to partner with Dogs 4 Wildlife to support their mission to protect endangered ecosystems. Transporting live animals by air requires the highest standards of safety, precision and care and we are proud to leverage Emirates SkyCargo’s world-class handling expertise and infrastructure to transport Vega and Kuda from the UK to Zimbabwe on our flights. We are sure that the dogs will make a strong contribution, working in the front lines protecting the wildlife of Matusadona National Park.”

Emirates SkyCargo remains deeply committed to protecting wildlife worldwide and maintains a strict zero-tolerance approach to illegal wildlife trafficking. Demonstrating this commitment, the air carrier has enforced a total ban on the transportation of hunting trophies across its global network. Additionally, Emirates continually trains its frontline staff to identify, report, and swiftly respond to potential wildlife trafficking risks. As a founding signatory of the Buckingham Palace Declaration, Emirates works alongside United for Wildlife to support collective, industry-wide measures aimed at curbing illegal wildlife trade routes.

Reinforcing these operational efforts, Emirates recently convened a comprehensive multi-stakeholder workshop in Dubai focused on raising awareness of the Illegal Wildlife Trade (IWT) and enhancing coordination across the aviation ecosystem. The interactive event brought together representatives from the Emirates Group and key UAE government entities, including the Ministry of Climate Change & Environment, Dubai Customs, Dubai Police, Dubai Airports, Al Ain Municipality, and the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW). Through detailed case studies and practical scenario-based discussions, participants evaluated strategies for early detection, escalation procedures, inter-agency communication, animal welfare, and biosecurity considerations, further solidifying frontline preparedness across the aviation hub.

This article was first published in The STAT Trade Times.