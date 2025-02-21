Emirates SkyCargo has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Astral Aviation, one of the leading cargo airlines in Africa, to explore ways to boost global trade to and from the continent.

"Astral Aviation operates an extensive intra-Africa network of 50 destinations served via scheduled and ad hoc charters. Matched with Emirates SkyCargo’s vast global network of over 145 destinations and fleet of passenger aircraft and dedicated freighters, the partnership underscores the growing prominence of Africa as a competitive player in world trade. Both airlines bring particular experience in handling sensitive cargo, such as fresh fruits, vegetables, and lifesaving pharmaceuticals, which are key commodities transported to and from the market," says an official release from Emirates SkyCargo.

The agreement was signed at Air Cargo Africa by Badr Abbas, Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates SkyCargo and Sanjeev Gadhia, CEO, Astral Aviation. "Under the terms of the MoU, Emirates SkyCargo and Astral Aviation will work closely on a number of initiatives, which include expanding cargo interline options and block space agreements, to enhance connectivity and boost the reach of African businesses."

Badr Abbas says: "Home to 11 of the 20 fastest-growing economies, coupled with bold trade ambitions, there is immense growth potential in Africa. Given the breadth of our network, our all widebody fleet and specialist product portfolio, we are well placed to support businesses reach new suppliers and customers in every corner of the globe. This partnership with Astral Aviation solidifies our longstanding commitment to the market, creating mutually beneficial economic opportunities to keep goods flowing quickly, reliably and efficiently."

Gadhia adds: "Today marks a pivotal step in our over 15 years of commercial partnership, and reflects our shared vision to elevate air cargo solutions to, from and within Africa. Together, we will unlock new opportunities, driving innovation and strengthening global trade connectivity."

Most recently, the UAE and Kenya signed a landmark Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to accelerate trade and investment in agriculture, infrastructure, healthcare, travel and tourism, financial services and renewable energy, the release added.